Roosters’ star centre Joey Manu is back on deck relegating Drew Hutchison to the bench for tomorrow night’s match against Sea Eagles.

Maroons prop Lindsay Collins’ return from the concussion he suffered in Origin Three sees Matt Lodge go to the interchange.

Terrell May and Adam Keighran are the two men to drop off the bench.

The Roosters face Sea Eagles at 9.50pm tomorrow.