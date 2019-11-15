Home

Luke Thompson handed four-match ban

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 30, 2020 11:57 am
Luke Thompson

Bulldogs forward Luke Thompson has been handed a four-match ban for making dangerous contact with the eye of Penrith’s James Tamou.

The Englishman is charged with allegedly making contact with the eyes of Tamou during Saturday’s match.

Looking at other charges, Storm forward Max King was suspended for three matches after pleading guilty to a dangerous contact charge for a “hip-drop” tackle.

Article continues after advertisement

Prop Tui Kamikamica will miss Saturday’s qualifying final against Parramatta after pleading guilty to a dangerous contact charge.

The qualifying finals begin this Friday with the Panthers facing Telstra Premiership title holders Roosters at 9.50pm.

Two matches will be played on Saturday starting with the Raiders taking on the Sharks at 7.40pm followed the Strom meeting the Eels at 9.50pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs tackles the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

