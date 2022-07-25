Koroisau wants green and gold

[File Photo]

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Api Koroisau has declared his interest in playing for Australia at the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

Fox Sports reports Koroisau’s decision to nominate himself for Kangaroos selection comes after several players declared their allegiance to rival nation including his teammate Brian To’o for Samoa and Victor Radley for England.

Koroisau who has represented Fiji on 16 occasions told Australia’s Triple M that he would be happy to wear the green and gold.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Bati Coach Joe Rabele says the team stands in support of whatever decision Koroisau will make.

“For him to achieve that will be a big thing for him and his family. For us FNRL, it will be a big loss but we have players that are available to play in that position too but we wish him all the best.”

Rabele says he will be travelling to Australia next week to meet his coaching team where he hopes to discuss with Koroisau on where his allegiance lies.

Players like Penioni Tagituimua and Joe Lovodua can play in the number nine jersey if the New South Wales Blues hooker makes the Kangaroos.