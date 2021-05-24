Home

Rugby League

Kiwis forward facing ban after high shot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 12:02 pm
Corey Harawira-Naera sent off for a high shot on Melbourne's Jahrome Hughes [Source: Fox Sports]

Johnathan Thurston expects a remorseful Corey Harawira-Naera to miss the rest of the NRL season.

This is after the Canberra forward was sent off for a high shot on Melbourne’s Jahrome Hughes.

There were no complaints from Harawira-Naera when he was marched with four minutes to go in the Raiders’ frustrating 26-16 loss to the Storm last night, even apologising to Hughes as the pair left the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm had led 20-4, but Bailey Simonsson’s second and third tries drew them within four points before the Raiders blew chances of an upset with a series of unforced errors in the final 20 minutes.

The loss left the Raiders teetering on the edge of the top eight with three rounds to play, while it was an 18th straight win for the Storm.

Meanwhile, in NRL matches tonight, the Dragons take on the Panthers at 8pm while the Broncos face the Roosters at 10.05pm.

[Source: NRL]

