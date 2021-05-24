Kikau's Panthers secure top four spot

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau and the Penrith Panthers have secured their spot in the NRL top four.

This follows their 36-16 win over the Saint George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Kikau was sinbinned in the 75th minute but the Panthers have already got the win in the bag.

Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored one of the Dragons three tries in the 20th minute.

However, the night belonged to a reborn Nathan Cleary who showed absolutely no ill-effects from his right shoulder injury.

Cleary defended strongly without missing a tackle all night and showed his accustomed slick passing game to set up one try and play a role in several more in what was Penrith’s best performance since Cleary’s injury in Origin two.

In other matches, Roosters escaped with a 21-20 win against Broncos.

The Titans battle Rabbitohs today at 5pm before West Tigers face Cowboys at 7.30pm followed by the Eels and Sea Eagles match at 9.35pm.