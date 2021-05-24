Kikau score twice in 100th NRL appearance

Fiji Bati and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau scored twice in his 100th NRL appearance to help his side to 20-12 victory over the Dragons last night.

The Panthers dominated the opening exchanges and had two tries disallowed before Viliame Kikau finally scored in the 10th minute.

Kikau charged down a Ben Hunt kick and gathered up the ball before racing away to score.

The scores were locked at 6-6 when Jaydn Su’A was given his marching orders in the first half but the Panthers led 20-6 when he returned.

In other matches, the Rooster thumped the Sea Eagles 26-12.