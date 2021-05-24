Rugby League
Kikau score twice in 100th NRL appearance
March 19, 2022 4:38 am
Fiji Bati and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau. [Source: NRL.com]
Fiji Bati and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau scored twice in his 100th NRL appearance to help his side to 20-12 victory over the Dragons last night.
The Panthers dominated the opening exchanges and had two tries disallowed before Viliame Kikau finally scored in the 10th minute.
Kikau charged down a Ben Hunt kick and gathered up the ball before racing away to score.
The scores were locked at 6-6 when Jaydn Su’A was given his marching orders in the first half but the Panthers led 20-6 when he returned.
In other matches, the Rooster thumped the Sea Eagles 26-12.
