Kikau presented jersey by brother Jope in emotional video

Fiji’s very own Viliame Kikau will be playing his 100th NRL match tonight against St George Illawara Dragons.

To mark the historic occasion, his older brother Jope Kikau presented his match jersey at the team’s training gym yesterday.

An emotional Kikau was also shown a video of well wishes from his parents and family back in Fiji.

Kikau began his rugby journey at Queen Victoria School and Marist Brothers High School in Suva.

In 2013, Kikau who never played rugby league was scouted by North Queensland recruiter Adrian Thomson and that was when his rugby league journey started.

In 2017, the Bau native made his NRL debut for the Penrith Panthers in their round two match against West Tigers, he played off the bench.

Kikau carried that form into 2018, established himself as a mainstay of the Panthers NRL side and re-signed with the club until the end of 2022.

Kikau’s form in 2020 saw him rewarded with selection in the Dally M Team of the Year.

Kikau and the Panthers will face Dragons tonight at 7pm.

Meanwhile, Storm edged Rabbitohs 15-14 in last night’s NRL match.