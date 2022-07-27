Kikau fined $1500

[Source: Fox Sports]

Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau has been fined $1500 for a shoulder charge on Sharks centre Connor Tracey.

Kikau received a grade one charge for a shoulder charge on Tracey in the 74th minute of the Round 19 match, but is still eligible to face the Eels on Friday night at CommBank Stadium, in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Sharks forward Dale Finucane has been banned for two matches after he was found guilty of dangerous contact Panthers centre Stephen Crichton.

Round 20 of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Roosters taking on the Sea Sea Eagles at 9.50pm