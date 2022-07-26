Kikau accepts fine

[Source: Penrith Panthers]

Panthers forward Viliame Kikau has accepted a $1500 fine for a shoulder charge on Sharks centre Connor Tracey.

The incident occurred in the 74th minute of Saturday’s match.

He will be available to play on Friday when the Panthers takes on the Eels.

The Eels is the only team that has been able to down the premiers this season so far.

Round 20 of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Sea Eagles Taking on the Roosters at 9.50pm.