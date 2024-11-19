Josh Addo-Carr joins Parramatta Eels for 2025 NRL Season

Josh Addo-Carr [Source: parraeels.com.au]

The Parramatta Eels are excited to announce the signing of dynamic winger Josh Addo-Carr for two years commencing from the 2025 season. The agreement includes an option in the Club’s favour for the 2026 season.

Addo-Carr, who previously worked with Parramatta’s Head Coach Jason Ryles at the Melbourne Storm, will bring significant speed, athleticism, and attacking flair to the Eels’ backline.

Head Coach Jason Ryles said he is confident that Addo-Carr’s skills, attitude, experience at the highest level of the game and premiership winning pedigree will complement the Eels’ vision moving forward.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Josh before, and I know firsthand just how much he brings to a team—his speed is electric, and his ability to break open games is second to none. What’s even more important is his commitment. Josh is a player who has always been determined to improve and challenge himself, and I’m confident he will make the most of this opportunity with our Club,” said Ryles.

Addo-Carr reflected on the opportunity to work with Ryles again and bring his energy and experience to the Eels.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Parramatta and Jason have given me to continue my footy career and I’m ready to repay the faith they’ve shown in me,” Addo-Carr said. “Coming here is a chance for me to start a new chapter, prove myself and show what I can do for the Club and the fans. I can’t wait to put on the Blue and Gold and become a part of this Club and the Eels community.”

Addo-Carr has been one of the NRL’s most prolific wingers, having scored over 100 tries in his career.

A two-time NRL Premiership winner and having represented Australia and New South Wales on numerous occasions, Addo-Carr’s credentials are well-established and will be valuable for the Eels.