History for Rotorua in hosting 2023 All Stars

New Zealand will host the 2023 Rugby League All Stars with Rotorua being the first venue.

It will be the first time the concept will be played outside of Australia.

The 2023 contest, to be played at Rotorua International Stadium and featuring men’s and women’s matches, will land on New Zealand shores for the 12th All Stars fixture and the fifth between the Māori All Stars and the Indigenous All Stars.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys says the Commission understood the enormity of New Zealand being able to host the Harvey Norman Rugby League All Stars event.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo says the event would benefit communities in the Rotorua region and more broadly in New Zealand. Chair of New Zealand Māori Rugby League, John Devonshire says it was the highest echelon for Māori sport to aspire to.

