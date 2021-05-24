Gagai to recover from hamstring before next week

Queensland Origin centre Dane Gagai was ruled out of the South Sydney team for yesterday’s round 22 match against the Gold Coast Titans with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Wayne Bennett says the decision to withdraw Gagai from the match was precautionary and he was expected to return for next weekend’s clash with Penrith Panthers.

He will return along with Alex Johnston who suffers a hamstring and Campbell Graham and Liam Knight from head knocks.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Sharks play Knights at 6pm.

[Source: NRL]