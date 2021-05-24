Gagai out of today’s match due to injury

Rabbitohs centre Dane Gagai is out of today’s match against the Titans due to a hamstring strain.

Braidon Burns will replace Gagai as confirmed by Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

The Titans have again switched second-rower David Fifita to the bench with Beau Fermor reinstated to the starting side.

Michael Maguire said on Friday that James Roberts, who was named on the reserves, will be part of the game-day squad this Saturday in Townsville but would not say if he would start in the centres.

The Rabbitohs currently face Titans, Cowboys will face the West Tigers at 7.30pm

[Source: NRL]