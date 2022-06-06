Flanagan fined for lifting tackle

Kyle Flanagan [Source: Fox Sports]

Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan has been charged for a lifting tackle on Fiji Bati and Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau in Friday night’s 30-18 loss at BlueBet Stadium.

Flanagan faces a $1000 fine for an early plea or $1500 if he unsuccessfully challenges the grade one dangerous throw charge for 70th-minute tackle on the Fijian strike forward.

Meanwhile, Raiders winger Jordan Rapana has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge for an incident involving Roosters forward Egan Butcher.

In the 34th minute of the match, Rapana was trying to get to his feet to play the ball and kicked out, collecting Butcher in the face.

He was placed on report by referee Adam Gee and now faces a one-match ban with an early guilty plea or two matches if he fights the charge at the judiciary and loses.

