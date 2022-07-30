Finucane out, McInnes moves to lock

[Source: NRL.com]

Sharks’ Dale Finucane has dropped out of the side after being found guilty at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

Finucane had a two-game ban for dangerous contact.

Cameron McInnes will move to lock with Aiden Tolman joining the bench in his place.

There were no other changes for the Sharks in the 19-man team Kade Dykes named as 18th Man.

Sharks will look to build momentum after an impressive performance in an eventual loss to Penrith last Saturday.

The side faces Rabbitohs at 7.30 tonight.