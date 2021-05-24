Rugby League
Fifita finds difficulty swallowing after Sunday match
August 16, 2021 12:08 pm
Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita [Source: Fox Sports]
Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita has suffered a significant laryngeal injury after being hospitalised by a throat knock in after Sundays game against New Castle last night.
The Sharks released a statement confirming Fifita would stay overnight at a Brisbane hospital after being treated by paramedics.
The statement read Fifita found difficulty in swallowing after the match.
It says he was also noted to have a hoarse voice at this time and his care was escalated to the paramedics with a suspected laryngeal injury.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where a significant laryngeal injury was confirmed.
His Sharks side will meet West Tigers on Saturday at 5pm.
[Source: NRL]
