Fifita finds difficulty swallowing after Sunday match

Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita has suffered a significant laryngeal injury after being hospitalised by a throat knock in after Sundays game against New Castle last night.

The Sharks released a statement confirming Fifita would stay overnight at a Brisbane hospital after being treated by paramedics.

The statement read Fifita found difficulty in swallowing after the match.

It says he was also noted to have a hoarse voice at this time and his care was escalated to the paramedics with a suspected laryngeal injury.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where a significant laryngeal injury was confirmed.

His Sharks side will meet West Tigers on Saturday at 5pm.

[Source: NRL]