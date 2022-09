[Source: NRL.com]

Raiders forward Adam Elliott will miss his team’s sudden death clash against the Eels tomorrow.

Elliott is nursing a pelvic injury he suffered against the Storm last week.

Elliott’s place in the starting side is taken by Corey Harawira-Naera with Ryan Sutton added to the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow’s clash starts at 9.50pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sport.

[Source: NRL.com]