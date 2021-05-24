Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Eels boss disappointed with consecutive losses

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: Eels]

Parammatta Eels coach Brad Arthur is disappointed and says his team aren’t acting like a side that wants to play in the finals.

After being thumped 56-10 by Manly Sea Eagles, who scored 10 tries to Parramatta’s two, Arthur couldn’t put is finger on why the intensity seemed to have drained out of his players.

Missing 41 tackles, making one line break to Manly’s 14, having 13 sets less than the opposition, and running for 600 metres below Manly’s output would seem to suggest that.

Article continues after advertisement

Authur says he wants to turn things around and he would start with the basics by changing the focus of the Eels training session.

Warriors will face Bulldogs today at 3.50pm before Sharks take on Knights at 6pm.

[Source: NRL]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.