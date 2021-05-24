Eels boss disappointed with consecutive losses

Parammatta Eels coach Brad Arthur is disappointed and says his team aren’t acting like a side that wants to play in the finals.

After being thumped 56-10 by Manly Sea Eagles, who scored 10 tries to Parramatta’s two, Arthur couldn’t put is finger on why the intensity seemed to have drained out of his players.

Missing 41 tackles, making one line break to Manly’s 14, having 13 sets less than the opposition, and running for 600 metres below Manly’s output would seem to suggest that.

Authur says he wants to turn things around and he would start with the basics by changing the focus of the Eels training session.

Warriors will face Bulldogs today at 3.50pm before Sharks take on Knights at 6pm.

