Cowboys continue finals march

The Cowboys thrashed the Dragons 31-12 in their NRL round 14 clash last night.

Seven errors, three penalties, and three six-again offenses hurt the Dragons badly in the first half, with the Cowboys completing nine sets of possession before their opponents got to the last tackle for the first time in the match.

According to nrl.com, St George Illawarra never recovered and completed just 27 of 40 sets of possession, with Zac Lomax responsible for five errors in a frustrating night for the star center.

Jason Taumolo ran 206 meters in possession while another 11 Cowboys players carried the ball for more than 100 meters.

There’ll be three games today starting with the Titans and Rabbitohs at 5pm followed by Roosters and Storm at 7:30pm before the Broncos host Raiders at 9:35pm.