Kikau and Koroisau help Panthers to NRL preliminary final

Fiji Bati stars Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau played key roles in the Penrith Panthers 29-28 win last night.

The win secures the Panthers spot in the NRL semifinal.

However, defending champions Roosters hopes of a title three-peat, suddenly go on the line next weekend, against the winner of tonight’s game between the Raiders and Sharks.

But last night, it was brilliant performances from young halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary which helped Penrith overcome a fast-starting and fast-finishing Roosters 29-28 in the first qualifying final.

Cleary scored a hat-trick and kicked a 77th-minute field goal for the win.

The Roosters started well scoring two tries inside the first 10 minutes to lead 10-0. The Panthers slowly got back into the game before Kikau drew two defenders before putting winger Josh Mansour through in the corner for their first try.

It was all Cleary in the next 20 minutes with three tries for a 22-10 lead to the Panthers at halftime.

The Panthers extended their lead in the 48th minute when Stephen Crichton crashed over for their 5th try.

A piece of individual brilliance from James Tedesco put the Roosters back in the game before Josh Morris scored his second to make it 28-22 to the Panthers with 15 minutes to play.

A tense 10 minutes followed before Cleary showed nerves of steel to land a field goal to seemingly put the result beyond doubt at 29-22.

The Roosters’ short kick-off was optimistically grabbed by Brent Naden before it travelled 10 meters to give the Roosters a penalty and Angus Crichton crashed over soon after to set up a grandstand final 90 seconds.

However, the Panthers hung on for a 29-28 win.

Tonight, the Raiders host the Sharks at 7:40pm and the Storm meets the Eels at 9:50pm.

You can watch bot games LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]