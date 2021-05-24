Rugby League
Cleary set to return tonight
August 13, 2021 4:56 pm
Panthers star Nathan Cleary. [File Photo]
Panthers star Nathan Cleary has a good chance to return from shoulder surgery in tonight’s clash against the Dragons.
Penrith coach Ivan Cleary indicated the star halfback was a better than even money bet to play his first match since suffering the injury in Origin II in June.
Meanwhile, Apisai Koroisau faces a one-match suspension and will miss tonight’s clash.
The Panthers take on the Dragons at 8pm while the Broncos face the Roosters at 10.05pm.
[Source: NRL]
