Cleary set to return tonight

Panthers star Nathan Cleary has a good chance to return from shoulder surgery in tonight’s clash against the Dragons.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary indicated the star halfback was a better than even money bet to play his first match since suffering the injury in Origin II in June.

Meanwhile, Apisai Koroisau faces a one-match suspension and will miss tonight’s clash.

The Panthers take on the Dragons at 8pm while the Broncos face the Roosters at 10.05pm.

[Source: NRL]