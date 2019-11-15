Blair farewelled in style as Warriors bring Sea Eagles down

Adam Keighran scored the first hat-trick of his NRL career to give the Warriors a fitting end to a season like no other.

Domiciled in Australia since March, the Warriors’ last match of 2020 ended with a 40-28 win over Manly at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The result was a fitting finale for Adam Blair, who played the 331st – and last – match of a highly impressive career.

Making just his third appearance of the 2020 campaign, Keighran got his name up in lights on the back of some skilful play from teammates.

Aside from poor starts to either half, the Warriors enjoyed the better of proceedings.

After being down 10-0 inside the opening 10 minutes, the Warriors scored five tries in a 15-minute during the middle stages of the opening stanza.

Impressive young forward Eliesa Katoa scored two of those tries to give the nominal home team a commanding lead. Keighran opened his account for the afternoon during the onslaught.

Manly winger Abbas Miski then scored a double either side of the break to give Manly a hope.

Those dreams were dashed when Keighran scored in the 55th and 65th minutes to ensure the Warriors finished the season in 10th place.