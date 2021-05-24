Bati center to start for Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati center Taane Milne will run out for the Rabbitohs tomorrow in round two of the NRL against the Melbourne Storm.

Milne has been named to start in the number five jersey for South Sydney.

There’s some good news as well for Rabbitohs fans as Latrell Mitchell returns from suspension, with Alex Johnston moving back to the wing and Josh Mansour to the reserves.

The Storm has made some changes too with Brandon Smith, Christian Welch and George Jennings out, while Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jesse Bromwich are included for their first game of the year.

You can watch the Rabbitohs and Storm clash LIVE and FREE tomorrow on FBC Sports channel on Walesi at 9pm.