Affiliation request from Silktails to FNRL

Kaiviti Silktails

The Fiji National Rugby League and Kaiviti Silktails management will meet soon to try and iron out their differences.

The Silktails aren’t affiliated to FNRL since January last year and this may change soon.

Former FNRL Chair, Viliame Naupoto said the Silktails didn’t honor the Memorandum of Understanding.

Naupoto said according to the MOU the FNRL also have a say in the Ron Massey Cup side.

The Silktails have since been operating like a foreign club, however, there’s been a recent positive development.

FNRL Chief Executive, Don Natabe says they’ve received communication from the Silktails.

“The Board has received a request for affiliation from the Silktails and the Board is looking to set a date on when the Silktails Board will come and present.”

Natabe adds that player welfare is paramount which is why they’ve consulted their clubs on feedbacks of their players who have featured for the Silktails on their reflections on what can be improved going forward.