Rewa rides high on team encouragement

Encouragement from teammates was one the factors which helped Rewa beat fatigue to win 3-2 against Suva in yesterday’s Extra Premier League match at Ratu Cakabau Park in Nausori.

Both Rewa and Lautoka had two games scheduled last week, with Rewa winning both of theirs.

This included a 3-1 victory over Lautoka on Friday.

Rewa FC captain Setareki Hughes spoke about the physical toll of playing two games.

He says that the team had experienced a lot of fatigue, but the players en-couraged each other to perform better and aim for the three points

Hughes adds that the team will need to organize their defense structure better for the next game.

Currently, Rewa is in sixth place on the league table with seven points, hav-ing played only three games.

The team is now preparing to face Navua in their next match.

