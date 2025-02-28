Ravula four points behind Tela

[ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

Joining the squad as one of the youngsters just two years ago, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has managed to seal his spot in the Fijian Drua as one of their key players.

Following their second Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Hurricanes last weekend, Ravula currently sits behind former fly-half Teti Tela with most points scored in the club’s history.

Ravula now have 120 while Tela is at the top with 124 points.

Looking back, Ravula says he’s enjoying every moment with the Drua.

“It’s pretty cool to be behind an experienced player like Teti, and just being here with the Drua everyone has been so welcoming. Just to be part of this special club is an honor and privilege, and they’ve just helped me to be myself, doesn’t matter how young I am or if I didn’t come from the villages like the rest of the boys.”

Ravula scored 13 points against the Hurricanes last week, scoring his first Super Rugby try, converting two penalties and four conversions.

He’s certainly a player to look out for later today, as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Waratahs at Alliaz Stadium in Australia in round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 8:35pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.

