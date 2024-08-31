Raiwalui receives top coach award

Former Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has been named the Fiji Water Coach of the Year at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards.

Raiwalui was recognized for leading Fiji to victory at the Pacific Nations Cup, causing an upset against England at Twickenham, and defeating Australia for the first time in 69 years at the World Cup in France last year. He was also acknowledged for his role in spearheading Fiji’s return to the REC quarterfinals after a 16-year lapse.

The Sportsworld Technical Official of the Year award went to Trisa Cheer Dunn from the sport of swimming.

This recognition came as a result of her unwavering pursuit of excellence, which led to her becoming a member of the World International Federation Technical Board.

She also officiated at the Fukuoka World Championships in Japan and was named the ‘Most Outstanding Technical Official’ at the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year, where she officiated in two sports.

The Fiji Sports Council Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Astral Smith, who has been nominated since 2018.



Astral Smith

She managed various roles, including media liaison, administrative support for the national hockey teams, World Cup qualifiers, Pacific Games, and managing international visits for the Under-16 and Under-18 teams.

The FBC Sports Photograph of the Year went to Jonacani Lalakobau from the Fiji Times.

His winning photograph captured Ronald Naidu receiving a hard-hitting left jab from his opponent Ratu Rakuro in a welterweight boxing contest.



Jonacani Lalakobau [right] receives the FBC Sports Photograph of the Year award from FBC TV Manager, Sitiveni Halofaki

The ONOC Hanisi Erasito Sports Administrator of the Year award was presented to Anushil Kumar of the Fiji Football Association. Kumar was instrumental in securing $1.8 million worth of funding to host national, regional, and international tournaments, which significantly elevated football in the country.



Anushil Kumar

The Fiji Sports Council Organisation of the Year was awarded to Netball Fiji.

The organization’s membership grew from 30,000 to 50,000, and they have developed pathways and capacity-building opportunities for technical officials and coaching staff.

The Asco Motors Sports Team of the Year award went to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The team’s achievements included defeating England at Twickenham and the Australian Wallabies for the first time in 69 years.

Anahira McCutcheon won the Unit Trust of Fiji Young Female Athlete of the Year award.

At just 14 years old, she earned nine medals (five bronze and four silver) at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The Vodafone Young Male Athlete of the Year was awarded to Nehemiah Elder for weightlifting.

Elder excelled by winning all club, district, and national titles last year, and he also claimed the Oceania Weightlifting 73kg Youth title, setting new records in the snatch and clean and jerk.



The weightlifting team at the Fiji Sports Awards