Perfect opportunity for Aussie 7s team

The Australian 7s team is expecting a good hit out during the Fiji Rugby International 7s at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Lautoka last night, Coach John Manenti says they are excited about the two day competition as they will be up against two of the best teams in the world.

Manenti says it will also be the perfect opportunity to test players who are trying to get into the team.

“Every game will be tough, you know that if you are not switched on mentally and ready to play like I said every game is going to be hard, like when you go on the world series you might get one or two softer games but we know here there are no time for that from the first game its going to be 100mph.”

The Aussie team who arrived into the country on Sunday evening have also been enjoying the Fijian reception.

“It’s great to be here in Fiji where we know the people love their rugby and everywhere we go whether we are getting petrol or buying water people are stopping and wanting to get photos and its fantastic.”

Manenti says they also had their first training session yesterday and something they will need to adapt to will be the heat.

Josh Turner and Henry Hutchison are the two senior players with the team.

The tournament will be on this Friday and Saturday.

You can also catch all the live action on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.