Parents support a motivator for Kumar

For national women’s hockey veteran Divyankar Kumar, making her parents proud has always been her biggest motivator throughout her sporting career.

From representing Natabua High School to secondary school competitions and representing the country at the World Cup, Kumar has been a vital member of the national side since her debut in 2017.

A vital force in the team’s historic 2023 World Cup appearance and Pacific Games gold, she’s now being recognised as a nominee for the Fiji Sports Woman of the Year.

“Looking at all of that, I think I have come a long way and I think it’s something to be really proud of. But not only that, when I see my parents and loved ones clapping for me and cheering for me, pushing me forward and motivating me, it’s a good feeling.”

This is her second time being nominated for the Fiji Sports Woman of the Year Award, with the first time being back in 2022.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards event will be held on Saturday night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

