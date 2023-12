Eighteen-year-old Rusiate Matai has won gold in high jump by clearing 2.06m.

He outperformed Tonga’s Mosese Foliaki, who secured silver with a jump of 2.04m.

Despite three unsuccessful attempts at 2.10m, Matai’s impressive performance stood out.

Rusiate Matai [left] with Lorima Tabaiwalu

Lorima Tabaiwalu from Team Fiji secured bronze with a jump of 1.90m.



Rusiate Matai