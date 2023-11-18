Francis confident in teams abilities

Fiji’s women’s volleyball vice-captain, Miri Francis, exudes confidence as her team prepares for their inaugural match against New Caledonia at the 17th Pacific Games.

With six months of rigorous training behind them, Francis emphasizes the team’s eagerness to hit the ground running and showcase their honed court skills.

Despite the unknowns, especially regarding the opponent, they are committed to giving their all in the first pool game.

“Our preparation has been going great. We have been preparing for the past 6 months. We are confident that our outing tonight will be a positive one.”

Notably, the women’s team demonstrated unwavering support for the men’s team in their recent match against Tahiti, recognizing the vital role of mutual encouragement within the country’s teams.

The upcoming showdown against New Caledonia is scheduled for 7 pm.

