Fiji medals in sailing, windsurfing

Nelle Leenders (left), Sophia Morgan

Team Fiji has won two silver medals in sailing at the 2023 Pacific Games.

Sophia Morgan finished second by countback in the individual event.

She later teamed up with Nelle Leenders in the team event, where they also scooped a silver medal, completing a gruelling six-day long reggata.

Article continues after advertisement

Leenders says she is happy and surprised with their achievement, despite the strong currents and warm winds.

Morgan dedicated the win to her parents and grandmother, who were supporting her back in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Scotty O’Connor claimed a bronze medal in the men’s windsurfing heavyweight event while Andrew Rhodes also secured a bronze for Team Fiji in the men’s windsurfing lightweight event.