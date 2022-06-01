We need Fiji matches says Singapore

[Source: Netball Singapore]

Netball Singapore coach says Fiji provides quality competition that is needed for a competitive environment.

In the first round of games, Fiji Pearls defeated Singapore 50-47 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Singapore coach, Annette Bishop says Fiji offers physical netball that is needed for them to go against the likes of Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Article continues after advertisement

Bishop says from the first game, they have some improvements that they are working on.

“We have a really good relationship with Fiji netball for many years so it’s great to be able to come here and be able to work, side by side and also against each other to be able to give that hard netball that we require to be able to be successful.”

Bishop adds the game from Monday has been reviewed and it was nonetheless a great game as compared to their encounter at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in March.

Fiji Pearls will face Singapore again today at 6pm at FMF Gymnasium in Suva.