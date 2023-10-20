Trio rejoins Fiji Pearls for Pacific Games

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]
Netball Fiji has named a formidable Fiji Pearls squad for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next month.
The squad sees the return of experienced reps including Afa Rusivakula, Alesi Waqa and Alisi Naqiri, who are expected to add power to the team at the regional competition.
The 15-member squad is scheduled to depart the country on November 25th with their first game for November 27th.
The Fiji Team includes:
Alisi Naqiri
Afa Rusivakula
Anaseini Nauqe
Alesi Waqa Paul
Jimaima Kete
Kalesi Tawake
Kelera Nawai
Maliana Rusivakula
Unaisi Rauluni
Vakaoca Bolakoro
Naviniya Sivo
Reama Verekauta
Reserves:
Alisi Neisulu
Keleti Tikotani
Josephine Nailumu
