Trio rejoins Fiji Pearls for Pacific Games

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji has named a formidable Fiji Pearls squad for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next month.

The squad sees the return of experienced reps including Afa Rusivakula, Alesi Waqa and Alisi Naqiri, who are expected to add power to the team at the regional competition.

The 15-member squad is scheduled to depart the country on November 25th with their first game for November 27th.

The Fiji Team includes:

Alisi Naqiri

Afa Rusivakula

Anaseini Nauqe

Alesi Waqa Paul

Jimaima Kete

Kalesi Tawake

Kelera Nawai

Maliana Rusivakula

Unaisi Rauluni

Vakaoca Bolakoro

Naviniya Sivo

Reama Verekauta

Reserves:

Alisi Neisulu

Keleti Tikotani

Josephine Nailumu