Quad Series to test Fiji Pearls

Netball Fiji will host a Quad training series at the end of this 27th – 30th March at the FMF Gymnasium, Suva.

With the support of the Fiji National Sports Commission, the Quad Series will have Fiji Pearls squad members in the Fiji Open team and Fiji Mixed side plus the Pearls training partner.

Also featuring will be the Fiji Men’s and the USC Thunder from the Queensland Sapphire Series.

Former Fiji Pearls player Dr. Simone Nalatu will be travelling with the USC Thunder as their Assistant coach to the Quad Series.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says the training match will be crucial for the Pearls ahead of the World Cup.

The participating teams will play in a round robin format from Monday to Wednesday, and compete for final placing on Thursday.

Koster says with the USC Thunder in the upcoming Series they’ll have the opportunity to test out a different style of play, which can only enhance the Pearls game.