New Specialist Coach for Fiji Pearls

[Source: Netball NZ]

ANZ Premiership coach of the year Yvette McCausland-Durie has been appointed as the specialist coach for the Fiji Pearls ahead of the Netball World Cup in July.

McCausland-Durie is the current head coach of the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and will support Fiji Pearls head coach, Una Rokoura in the team’s preparation for the NWC.

She will head to Suva on Saturday for a nine-day camp with the Pearls.

She will also travel with the Pearls to compete at Netball World Cup.

It is also intended that the Fiji Pearls will have a camp in Wellington in May, where they will continue their preparation with specialized training.