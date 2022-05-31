Netballers to prove themselves in test match

Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura [Source: Fiji Netball/Facebook]

16 local players who are part of the Fiji Pearls, will need to prove themselves during the training match against Singapore this week.

The team from Singapore arrived in the country last week.

They had their first match against the Pearls losing 50-47 last night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura says this is a good way to help both nations prepare for the 2023 Netball World Cup Qualifiers.

“Having this opportunity to play the national Singapore team will allow us to give opportunity to our players to get exposed to that international level competition.”

The competition continues this evening with Fiji Men’s playing Singapore at 6pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.