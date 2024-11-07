Netball Fiji advertises CEO position

Netball Fiji has advertised the position of Chief Executive Officer, as Vivaan Koster’s contract will come to an end next month.

Koster confirmed this to FBC Sports, stating that anyone is free to apply and she also has the opportunity to reapply.

“This is the process that we need to go through in order to get a new contract and yes I have the option to really.”

The position was advertised today applications will close on the 20th of this month.