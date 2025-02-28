Neisulu's father praises her disciplined path

Newly badged ACS Head Girl Alisi Neisulu’s father, Vilikesa Neisulu, has offered a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the qualities that have shaped his daughter’s journey.

Rather than focusing solely on her achievements, Vilikesa spoke about the foundational values of discipline, faith, and work ethic that have propelled Alisi’s success.

“To be honest, I may be unfair on her. I’m the kind of dad who’s always looking for improvement. All I can say is I’m thankful to God for nurturing Alisi’s life.”

He attributed Alisi’s success not just to his guidance, but to her own willingness to listen and persevere.

“I may have all the teachings, I may have all the words, but to give her the heart to listen and to follow advice. And even when her going gets tough, that she can maintain her discipline and remain focused, And I’m proud, I’m grateful, I give thanks to God for giving those values to my daughter’s life.”

“If anything about my daughter, she’s a hard worker and she listens. She listens to all the advice and she’s a good listener and she’s a hard worker.”

Neisulu was thankful and proud of her daughter’s achievement but said the 18-year-old has a long way to go.

