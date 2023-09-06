Nasinu Netball invests in young players

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Alesi Waqa, the winning captain of the Digicel Punjas National Championship, expresses that the Nasinu Netball Association is investing in their young players.

Waqa believes that this development stage will elevate the game of these young players in the coming days.

The former national team goal-attacker says winning the title with a young squad serves as evidence of their progress.

She adds that they will continue to expose these players in big competitions like the National Championship.

Waqa says the association’s vision is to empower emerging talents and prepare them for national selection.

Their dedication to fostering growth is evident in their pursuit of continued success at the championship.