Local coaches selected for Immersion programme

Two local coaches, Iliseva Drasuna and Lusiana Vesikuru, have been selected by Netball Queensland to undertake a Coach Immersion Programme.

Drasuna and Vesikuru are currently part of the Netball Fiji Coach Apprenticeship programme where they are mentored by the national coach.

Supported by the PacificAus Sports Partnership, the Coach Immersion Programme with Netball Queensland involves a series of online workshops and discussion sessions.

Vesikuru says this is an opportunity to upskill and enhance their knowledge of coaching in a high-performance environment.

Netball Fiji CEO, Vivian Koster, thanked the PacificAus Sports Partnership and Netball Queensland for the opportunity for local coaches to be mentored by an elite coach and gain further exposure to a high performance environment.

The new coaches will be mentored by Jenny Brazel, former coach of Fiji.

Drasuna and Vesikuru are co-coaches of the Fiji under-21 and selection team that will play Singapore on Friday 3rd June at the FMF Gym.