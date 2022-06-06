Intense month for Pearls

The next five weeks will be intense for the Fiji Pearls as they ramp up preparation for the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers next month.

After the completion of the five-match series with Singapore last week, Coach Una Rokoura is regrouping the national side.

Rokoura says Singapore has given the players a little taste of what they will be expecting from tougher teams at the qualifiers.

She says consistency and working together to get a solid squad will be the goal for the next few days.

“It’s about making sure that we fine tune every area of our game that we have identified in this last four matches that we played this week and actually get together and more making sure that we create the team culture and the team bonding that we need to get us into the qualifiers in July”

Rokoura says players will be put to the test and given the chance to prove themselves.

Fiji will be hosting the qualifiers as Tonga, Samoa, Cook Island and Papua New Guinea will be part of the tournament.