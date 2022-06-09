Inclusivity for Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji could soon be looking at introducing the sport to people with disabilities.

This idea was ignited when Nasinu netball fielded Mosese Tuniloruma, a player with hearing and speech impairment, during last month’s Punjas Men’s Netball Championship.

It was the first time for a team to do so in any competition run by the sport’s parent body.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says there’s much to consider before turning the idea into reality.

“It has put the idea in our heads, we have to figure out how we are going to do it. Maybe with our disabled persons community, what we might have to do is maybe a variation or in a mixed netball approach.”

Koster says the platform has been set by Tuniloruma and Nasinu netball, raising the question as to how many untapped talent are out in the community.

Tuniloruma was part of the 2016 Fiji Mixed Deaf Netball team that competed in the Australian Deaf Games.