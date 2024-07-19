Former rep impressed with Baby Pearls

Alesi Waqa-Paul

Former Fiji Pearls rep Alesi Waqa-Paul says she is impressed with the performances of the two Baby Pearls sides competing in the Super League Netball competition over the past few weeks.

The 39-year-old led her Nasinu Tactix side against the Baby Pearls Kikau side in round four of the competition, securing a close 43-41 win.

Waqa believes the right mixture and combination of the players from these two teams can create a formidable Fiji Pearls side in the future.

“I think, looking at the girls, the Baby Pearls, they have been doing well since the last time I saw them play. They will be a good under-21 team to the World Cup next year. There are bits and pieces for them to work on, I know they have a good coach and I know she will be here soon to work with the girls.”

Waqa, who made her debut for the Pearls back in 2006, not only has expert on the court as a player but has been in coaching positions for the past few years.

However, she still believes there a few other areas both sides need to work on to improve their performance on the field.

Following their clash yesterday at the Nasinu FNU Gymnasium in Suva last night, Waqa says aggressiveness was one of the many positives she noticed in the player’s performance.

Meanwhile, in another match at the USP Gymnasium, Suva Swift IGA continues to assert their dominance in the competition after thrashing Nadroga Stallions 51-20.