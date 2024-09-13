Former Pearls coach is new Netball Australia EGM

Megan Simpson

Netball Australia has announced former Fiji Pearls coach, Megan Simpson, as Executive General Manager of Netball Australia.

The highly regarded sports administrator joins Netball Australia from Netball Victoria and the Melbourne Vixens, where she held an executive role as General Manager, High Performance and Pathways.

She brings over 20 years of experience working in high performance and sports administration, as well as senior roles in corporate services.

Article continues after advertisement

In the newly created role Executive General Manager of Netball, Simpson will oversee participation, pathway and performance – from Woolworths NetSetGO through to the Origin Australian Diamonds.

The role will also lead Netball Australia’s international market development programs, including partnership with the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports, Team Up and Official Development Assistance programs, as well as the sport’s workforce of coaches, umpires and volunteers.

Megan is the wife of, Rayne Simpson from Savusavu, a former Cakaudrove and Northern Sharks rugby coach during the Colonial Cup franchise competition in 2005.

Their daughter, Leila Simpson, made the cut for the Australian under 17 netball side this year.

Netball Australia chief executive, Stacey West, says Megan Simpson’s experience is a perfect fit for the organization.