Fiji Pearls to be tested before Pacific Games

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji will host the IMB South Coast Blaze and the Sunshine Coast Thunder for a Quad Training Series next week at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Former Fiji players Simone Nalatu and Marji Parr will lead the respective teams.

This series will serve as preparation for the Fiji Pearls ahead of the Pacific Games next month in the Solomon Islands. Netball Fiji’s CEO, Vivian Koster, believes it will be a valuable opportunity to test the Fiji Pearls and their game strategies.

Koster sees this event as a platform for the team’s growth and development and hopes it will become a regular occurrence to have Australian teams play in Fiji.

The Blaze coach is excited about the Quad Series, as it will provide their players with the chance to work with international players and coaching staff while enjoying the Fijian experience.