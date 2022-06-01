Fiji Pearls record second win

Fiji Pearls recorded its second win, 48-43 against Singapore after an intense contest in the five-match series at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Singapore side led from the first quarter 13-12 putting in the hard yards in the attack.

The second and third quarters were taken over by Singapore as it ended 28-24 in the second and 37-35 in the third.

But it was the hosts that came from behind to fight hard in its home court.

Coach Una Rokoura says it was disappointing that it took the team three quarters to secure a win.

She says consistency is still an issue and it will be back to the drawing board for the players.

“It’s a lesson learned for our players that they need to understand that we cannot wait for the last quarter it’s about consistency and that’s something they need to go back and work on tomorrow morning.”

The Pearls have another match with Singapore today at 6.30pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.