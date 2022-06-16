Children’s category for Nasinu Netball

Nasinu Netball has introduced a children’s category in its weekly competition at the LICI Courts in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The association completed its second round of competition with netters as young as six years old participating.

President Linieta Navonu says this is all part of strengthening Nasinu’s player base and grassroot development.

“We need to develop the younger categories for the younger players. They have to be molded up into a good potential player. We are really targeting for the Pearls for these young children as young as six years old maybe in a few years’ time, they might reach the Pearls.”

Navonu says they are also looking at the long run in terms of retaining their core players and continue their dominance in the national arena.