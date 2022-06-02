Baby Pearls named for Singapore clash

Fifteen players that were part of the 24 who were identified by Netball Fiji in the Youth Championship in April have been named in the national Under-21 side to face Singapore tomorrow.

All players underwent a training programme and a final selection was made last weekend.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says they’re encouraged by the tenacity of all the athletes and thank them for putting their hands up to represent Fiji.

She adds tomorrow will be their first opportunity to play an international team and there is a level of excitement amongst the players and the wider netball community.

The team is coached by Iliseva Drasuna and Lusiana Rakavono Vesikuru.

The Baby Pearls will face Singapore at 6pm tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Fiji Under-21 Squad

1. Yvonne Nalewabau (Fiji Secondary Schools)

2. Seruwaia Radiva (Nadi)

3. Bulou Tokoniono (Suva)

4. Adi Lanieta Moceituba (Fiji Secondary Schools)

5. Ledua Waqa (Lautoka)

6. Elina Drikibau (Suva)

7. Anatonia Bolakoro (Suva)

8. Bernadeta Nauqe (Suva)

9. Ruth Konusi (Suva)

10. Nina Nakula (Fiji Secondary Schools)

11. Lusiana Uluitoga (Lautoka)

12. Joana Vakasobutu (Nadroga)

13. Adi Alisi Naisulu (Fiji Secondary Schools)

14. Melaia Drekevutu (Nadi)

15. Cicelia Lewatu (Nadi)