Australian Netball's Finest, Elevates Umpiring Standards in Three-Day Workshop

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Australian Netball top umpire, Tim Marshall conducted a three-day workshop for 16 local umpires last week.

During the workshop, Marshall focused on various aspects of netball.

The primary objective of the workshop was to extend the current knowledge of the umpires on rules application and introduce them to some high-performance insights.

Additionally, the workshop aimed to provide a refresher course for the umpires who will be officiating at the Quad Series and give these local umpires exposure to high-performance standards.

Marshall believes that umpiring plays a pivotal role in elevating the game’s standard to new heights within the local community.

The sessions were conducted from the 11th to the 13th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.